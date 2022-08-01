CTMS enforcers undergo drug testing

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—A random drug test was conducted on traffic enforcers of the City Traffic Management System (CTMS) of Lapu-Lapu City on Monday morning, August 1, 2022.

Mario Napuli, CTMS head, said that he sent a memo to 54 CTMS personnel to participate in the random drug test. However, only 43 were able to make it as some were already deployed on the field.

“Ang uban ani pang-hapon, ang uban duty gyud,” Napuli said.

Results of the test is expected to be out on Tuesday, August 2.

Napuli admitted that he suspected some of his traffic enforcers were using illegal drugs.

Napuli also had himself tested to show his support for the campaign of having a drug-free workplace at the city hall.

City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP) head Garry Lao also revealed that he’s been receiving reports against traffic enforcers who were suspected of using illegal drugs.

“As to the question naa ba tay gidudahan sa CTMS nga naggamitan, the answer is yes. Naa tay nadawat nga report, naa tay nadawat from concerned citizens nga nag-message nato, and at the same time, sa pagbahas-bahas nato sa city hall naay naghung-hung nato nga naay mga CTMS, mga enforcers uban nga naa kunoy naggamitan,” Lao said.

CTMS has more than 200 employees.

Lao said that they recommended a random drug test in order not to hamper the operation of the office.

Lao clarified that the drug test aims to emphasize to the workers the importance of their job so that they’ll take good care of it.

/bmjo

