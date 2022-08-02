Tarlac congressman Yap wants to eliminate spam calls, texts, and emails

MANILA, Philippines — A lawmaker has proposed a bill to eliminate spam messages.

Congressman Christian Tell Yap of the 2nd District of Tarlac has filed House Bill No. 270 or the “No Call, No Text, and No E-mail Registration System Act.”

According to Yap, Filipinos have seen an alarming increase in suspicious texts, calls, and e-mails for the past two years.

He said these messages from unknown people apparently exploit and prey upon unwitting mobile phone and e-mail users.

He added that scammers often use these spam messages to defraud mobile subscribers or e-mail users by offering jobs, prizes, or discounts.

A recent Global Consumer Pulse study shows that 44 percent of Philippine-based consumers have been targeted by digital fraud in the first three months of 2021 alone.

These practices caught Yap’s attention, prompting the creation of a system that will mandate getting users’ consent before sending these spam messages.

The proposal entails the creation of a database called “No Call, No Text, and No E-mail Registers” in which users can register their numbers to be exempt from receiving any spam messages.

“This legislative measure seeks to protect mobile phone subscribers and e-mail users from unwanted calls, text messages, and e-mails that intrude, disrupt and disturb their activities,” Yap said in his bill.

“The measure aims to promote the adoption of more responsible and accountable business practices from marketing and sales agents,” he added.

