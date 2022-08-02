Oil firms cut LPG prices
Local oil companies on Monday announced a hefty cut in the prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) products for August.
In an advisory, Petron said it implemented a P2.05 per kilogram rollback in LPG prices effective Monday, Aug. 1, at 12 noon.
AutoLPG prices also went down by P1.15 per liter .
In the meantime, Solane is also cutting its prices by P2.09 per kg effective Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 6 a.m.
This is the fourth straight month that local oil firms have implemented a rollback in their LPG prices.
“These reflect the international contract price of LPG for the month of August,” said Petron.
