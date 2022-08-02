Oil firms cut LPG prices

By: Jordeene B. Lagare - Philippine Daily Inquirer | August 02,2022 - 07:36 AM
photo of LPG tanks for story:Oil firms cut LPG prices

Inquirer file photo

Local oil companies on Monday announced a hefty cut in the prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) products for August.

In an advisory, Petron said it implemented a P2.05 per kilogram rollback in LPG prices effective Monday, Aug. 1, at 12 noon.

AutoLPG prices also went down by P1.15 per liter .

In the meantime, Solane is also cutting its prices by P2.09 per kg effective Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 6 a.m.

This is the fourth straight month that local oil  firms have implemented a rollback in their LPG prices.

“These reflect the international contract price of LPG for the month of August,” said Petron.

RELATED STORIES

LPG, Auto LPG to increase P7.95 per kilogram, P4.44 per liter starting March 1

DOE: LPG prices likely to reach P1,300 if global oil prices continue to rise

Price of cooking gas drops

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.
Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: August, Cebu Daily News, LPG, LPG prices, Petron, rollback

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.