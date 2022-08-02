Oil firms cut LPG prices

By: Jordeene B. Lagare - Philippine Daily Inquirer | August 02,2022 - 07:36 AM

Local oil companies on Monday announced a hefty cut in the prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) products for August.

In an advisory, Petron said it implemented a P2.05 per kilogram rollback in LPG prices effective Monday, Aug. 1, at 12 noon.

AutoLPG prices also went down by P1.15 per liter .

In the meantime, Solane is also cutting its prices by P2.09 per kg effective Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 6 a.m.

This is the fourth straight month that local oil firms have implemented a rollback in their LPG prices.

“These reflect the international contract price of LPG for the month of August,” said Petron.

RELATED STORIES

LPG, Auto LPG to increase P7.95 per kilogram, P4.44 per liter starting March 1

DOE: LPG prices likely to reach P1,300 if global oil prices continue to rise

Price of cooking gas drops

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy