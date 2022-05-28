NTC to telcos: Warn subscribers vs spam texts, fake job offers

By: Beatrice Pinlac May 28,2022 - 11:29 AM

MANILA, Philippines — The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) has directed telecommunications firms to warn their subscribers against the wave of spam text messages offering spurious job openings.

In a statement on Saturday, NTC urged DITO, Globe and Smart to send a text blast with the following message: “BABALA: HUWAG PONG MANIWALA SA TEXT NA NAG-AALOK NG TRABAHO NA MAY PANGAKO NG MALAKING SWELDO, ITO PO AY SCAM.”

(WARNING: DO NOT FALL FOR TEXT MESSAGES OFFERING JOBS WITH HIGH SALARIES. THIS IS A SCAM.)

The NTC enjoined the telecommunications companies to comply with the order by June 4, 2022.

Meanwhile, NTC regional directors and officers-in-charge were also instructed to further amplify their message of caution by discussing it on local radio and television programs.

Widespread cybercrime through text messaging has been a recurring concern in the country, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.

