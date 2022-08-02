DILG to Cebu City: Issue safety seal to compliant businesses

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) in Cebu City has asked the city government to issue a safety seal certificate to businesses that comply with minimum public health standards.

Cresencio Antolin Aseniero, DILG Cebu City’s Local Government Operations Officer (LGOO), said that while the need for a safety seal certificate is not a requirement for now, this may soon be mandated by the national government.

“This should be encouraged for businesses nga ganahan maka-attract og mga tawo. Ug ang consumers, confident sad sila nga compliant ni nga mga businesses sa minimum public health standards,” Aseniero said during an orientation and refresher seminar on Monday, August 1, on the national government’s safety seal certification program.

The orientation was attended by personnel from Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO), Public Information Office (PIO), and the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) at City Hall. Also present were representatives from the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

In a statement, PIO said that Aseniero has already verbally requested Mayor Michael Rama to issue an executive order (EO) for the creation of and Inspection and Certification Team that will be responsible for the implementation of the safety seal program.

The BPLO head will lead the team. Its members will include the City Health Officer, DRRM officer, Cebu City Police Office Director, BFP chief, PIO, and several other officials, as may be determined by the mayor.

Aseniero said he will be sending a letter to Rama to make his request formal. At the same time, he will also be asking for a draft copy of the EO.

DILG Memorandum Circular No. 2021-053, direct LGUs to issue a safety seal to malls, wet markets, retail stores, restaurants, fast-food chains, eateries, coffee shops, banks, moneychangers, pawnshops, remittance centers, car wash, laundry service, art galleries, libraries, museums, zoo, sports centers, public terminals, churches and other similar places of worship, casinos, social event venues, tutorial and review centers, gyms, spas, cinemas, dental clinics, and arcades, among others, that comply with the minimum public health standard.

Owners of these businesses have the option to apply for the free issuance of a safety seal through the BPLO.

The seal is renewable every six month.

The City’s inspection and certification team will have to examine compliance with requirements, based on the DILG checklist, prior to the issuance of the safety seal that may also be revoked if violations to the government’s safety standards are made.

