Cebu establishments conferred Safety Seal Certificate

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Several establishments in Cebu were awarded Safety Seal Certificate for their continued implementation of the health and safety protocols to prevent or mitigate the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The safety seal certificate was given by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)-7, Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE)-7, Department of Tourism (DOT)-7, and the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG)-7.

DTI-7 regional director Maria Elena Arbon said that these establishments have continued to implement the minimum health standards, such as the wearing of a face mask and face shield, the observance of social distancing, and the installation of proper ventilation to prevent the spread of the virus.

On Wednesday morning, 15 stores from the Robinson’s Group received the award.

She also revealed that out of 69 establishments that applied for the award, the agency has already approved 20 establishments.

Arbon, however, said that these establishments will be re-assessed after six months.

“This is to ensure that they continue to implement the minimum health protocol,” Arbon said.

DOLE-7 regional director Salome Siaton, also said that aside from the CCLEC project by the Cebu Link Joint Venture, they are also set to award 12 locators from the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) on Monday, June 28, 2021.

She said that the seal will also encourage more customers and clientele because this will ensure them that their establishment is safe from the threat of the virus.

“The benefit is when people would come to the mall they can see that this is issued a safety seal and they are safe because they are complying to the minimum health standard,” Siaton said.

DOT-7 has also awarded this morning bai Hotel Cebu in Mandaue City, for its continued compliance with the health and safety protocols. /rcg