San Fernando police await warrant of arrest against suspect in Baringui-an case

CEBU CITY, Philippines — San Fernando police are still waiting for the warrant of arrest against the remaining suspect who allegedly participated in the killing of the Baringui-an couple in San Fernando, Cebu, last February 13, 2022.

Police Major Timothy Romanillos, chief of San Fernando Police Station, said they are still waiting for the warrant of arrest for robbery with double homicide against Police Senior Master Sergeant Alvin Enad, one of the alleged cohorts of the four men, three of them were policemen, who surrendered days after the killing of Ma. Louela Baringui-an and her husband, Peter last February 13 in Barangay Panadtaran.

“At large ato na file ani. As of the moment, wala pata makadawat og resolution pertaining sa decision sa OPP [Office of the Provincial Prosecutor]…the person [Enad], was not arrested. Yes, he is still actively serving in the PNP but under restrictive custody,” Romanillos said.

Romanillos begged off to disclose additional information as the case remains on trial. According to him, if they divulge any document that is already in the custody of the court, it would jeopardize the case.

As of now, Romanillos said that the four individuals, Police Staff Sergeants Rene Abella Catamora, Junrey Papaya Ypil, Junrey Batobalonos, and ex-police Esmeraldo Obleanda Quillosa were already committed at the Cebu City Jail in Barangay Kalunasan.

It can be recalled that the criminal complaint for robbery with double homicide against the suspects was filed last February 23, 2022.

In his extra-judicial confession, Catamora identified Enad of Ronda Police Station as one of the accomplices of the crime. Enad was allegedly the one who secured the getaway vehicle for the group.

The three policemen, Catamora, Ypil, and Batobalonos surrendered to different police offices, while ex-police Quillosa surrendered at San Fernando Police Station.

