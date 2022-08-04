Senining, Ecarma shine for respective teams in SHAABAA

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Rendell Senining and Lucky Ecarma put on superb performances to carry their respective teams to victory in Division C of the ongoing Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 25 on Wednesday evening, August 3, 2022, at the SHS-AdC campus in Barangay Canduman, Mandaue City.

Senining, a former Pilipinas Super League (PSL) and VisMin Super Cup cager, put up a double-double performance by chalking up 33 points with 11 rebounds, eight assists, and two blocks to lead Batch 2013-MDP Customs Brokerage to a 90-66 win over Batch 2021-Casa Mira.

The win allowed Batch 2013 to bounce back from its opening-game loss to Batch 2014-Asian Orthopedics on Sunday.

Batch 2021 suffered its second straight defeat in the tournament.

Josiah Gideon Villamor led Batch 2021 with 22 points, 14 boards, and three assists.

Meanwhile, Ecarma also scored 33 points and grabbed 16 boards with three assists, one steal, and a block for Batch 2014-Asian Orthopedics, which escaped Batch 2022-UNAHCO Inc, 73-70.

Jair Igna chipped in 18 points, eight rebounds, and three assists for Batch 2014, which now has a 2-0 (win-loss) record in Division C.

Uriel Avila had 25 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and one steal for Batch 2022

BATCH 2004 75, BATCH 2009 52

In Division B, Batch 2004 edged Batch 2009.

Franco Te put on a double-double outing of 24 points, 11 rebounds, one assist, one steal, and two blocks for Batch 2004. Christopher John Consunji chipped in 18 markers, three rebounds, and three assists in the team’s win.

Batch 2004 now has a 1-1 record, while Batch 2009 suffered its second straight defeat in two games.

BATCH 2003 89, BATCH 2008 76

In the other Division B game, Batch 2003-Cebu Landmaster improved to a 2-0 slate after routing Batch 2008 Marjaztin Glass Trading & Construction.

Ervin Adrian Lopena led Batch 2003 with 17 points, 11 rebounds, one assist, and three steals.

Jonathan Edmon Cimafranca scored 24 points with eight rebounds, four assists, and four steals for Batch 2008, which dropped to 0-2.

