This is how Virgin Island in Bohol looks now

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With only sightseeing activities allowed, the famous Virgin Island in Bohol looked like it was reborn.

At least that was how several netizens described the popular tourist spot in Panglao town, Bohol when photos and videos showed its condition following the local government’s decision to suspend indefinitely all tourism-related activities starting August 3.

However, visitors can still visit the sandbar, located a few meters off the coasts of Panglao, for sightseeing.

Here are a few snaps recorded and published by Bohol Gov. Erico Aristotle Aumentado and Panglao Mayor Edgardo Arcay.

Background

Virgin Island became the subject of heated discussion on the internet, and government intervention when a netizen posted on social media, alleging that a group of tourists she knew was being handed a bill worth P26,000 for dining on the sandbar.

The post quickly went viral, and it has reached the attention of the local governments of Panglao, Bohol province, and even the national government.

An investigation on the alleged overpricing is currently being conducted.

