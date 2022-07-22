CdO Kingfishers outlast Sherilin Mandaue in OT, share lead with 3-0 card

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The SEALCOR Cagayan de Oro Kingfishers outlasted the Sherilin-Unisol Mandaue, 113-102, in overtime in the Pilipinas Super League (PSL) 21-U VisMin Leg on Friday evening at the Cebu City Sports Institute.

The victory tied the Kingfishers with the Consolacion Sarok Weavers at the top of the team standings with a 3-0 (win-loss) slate.

Jeames Neil Incio led Cagayan de Oro with 19 points, eight rebounds, and two assists while Paul Danielle Redondo had 17 markers, seven rebounds, and one assist.

Nicho Estrella also added 19 points, four rebounds, and five assists, while Bling Sanexes Murillo chipped in 12 points, eight rebounds, and two assists.

Mandaue City’s Zylle Cabellon and JZ Dizon scored 27 and 24 points, respectively, but it wasn’t enough to carry their team to victory.

Cagayan de Oro led throughout the game until the fourth period when Mandaue City crawled back from a 10-point deficit to just two, 92-90, from Dizon’s three-pointer with 32 seconds left in regulation.

Murillo attempted a three-pointer but missed badly with 16.9 seconds left.

Coming from a time-out, Dizon cut in the middle and dropped a pass to Christian Carl Sollano who converted a short jumper that tied the score at 92-all, sending the game into overtime.

However, in the extension period, the Kingfishers grabbed a seven-point lead, 106-99, with a minute left.

Christian Russel Hosain then put the icing on the cake with his dagger three-pointer to stretch Cagayan de Oro’s lead to nine, 109-100, en route to their big win. /rcg

SAN FERNANDO 82, ASTURIAS 66

Meanwhile, the San Fernando Buffalos beat the Asturias Corn Ranchers, 82-66, in the first game to jump to the No. 2 spot in the team standings with a, 2-2 (win-loss) record.

Asturias further dropped to the bottom with a 0-3 slate.

Joseph Art led San Fernando with 19 points from his 9-of-7 field goals. He paired it with five rebounds and four assists.

Joshua Canoy and Adrian Go both scored 14 markers, while Osias Padilla chipped in 10 points.

AJ Sacayan scored 15 points for Asturias with three rebounds and two assists, and Marjoe Enguito had 10 points, two rebounds, and two assists. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Lapu-Lapu Chiefs squeak past CdO Kingfishers

Consolacion advances to PSL Finals

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy