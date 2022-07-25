Mandaue gov’t employees to get bonus on city’s Charter Day

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — All Mandaue City government employees are set to receive their Charter Day Bonus during the city’s 53rd charter anniversary on August 30.

On Monday, July 25, 2022, the city council during its regular session passed on the first reading the ordinance regarding the employees incentives.

City Councilor Marie Immaline Cortes-Zafra, who sponsored the proposed ordinance, said regular employees would receive P15,000, while job order employees would get P5,000.

Clean and green personnel and Barangay Health and Nutrition Workers will get P2,400.

Zafra said the budget for the Charter Day Bonus that was given annually had been included in the city’s yearly budget.

“Pahalipay sad. We also have to acknowledge nga daghan gyud ta’g empleyado nga bisan og sa kalisod naningkamot nga motrabaho gihapon and they will give 100 percent of their service to the Mandauehanons, so mo give back ra sad ta nila,” said Zafra.

(It’s something to make them happy. We also have to acknowledge that many of our employees despite the hardships have made the effort to work and they will give a 100 percent of their service to the Mandauehanons, so we give back to them.)

Zafra said they were targeting to give the Charter Bonus during the Charter Day.

“Mao na’ng ato gyud siyang gisayo (proposed) para hopefully ma release gyud ni siya in time for Charter kay bati man sad gud kaayo nga irelease after sa Charter it defeats the purpose,” she said.

(That is why we did this earlier (proposed ordinance) so that hopefully this can be released in time for Charter (day) because it would not also look good if we release it after Charter Day (because) it defeats the purpose.)

A few activities are expected to be conducted in celebration of the 53rd Charter Anniversary. Among these activities was the mass wedding sponsored by the city government conducted on Saturday, July 23 at the City Cultural and Sports Complex.

