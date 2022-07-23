Mayor Cortes to 53 couples in mass wedding: Pray, persevere and be patient with each other

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes encouraged the 53 couples, who got married during today’s mass wedding at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex to pray, persevere and to be patient with each other.

Mayor Cortes, who officiated the wedding vows of the 53 couples, told the couples to love and respect each other.

“Marriage in its newest sense is a union of co-equals with no one exercising dominion over the other. Way mulabaw ug way nilabaw (No one should be superior over the other) except for love and respect with each other,” Cortes said.

“Atoang timan-an nga niining kalibutana there is no such thing as perfect marriage. Naa gyud na ang pagsuway, ang lalis, but always remember to persevere. Kinahanglan ang sakripisyo ug labaw sa tanan pag-ampo, ug naay ila’ng giingun nga discussion is far more better than argument,” he further said.

(Let’s remember that in this world there is no such thing as a perfect marriage. There are always challenges and arguments, but always remember to persevere. Sacrifice will be needed and above all is prayer, and there is what they say that discussion is far more better than argument.)

This morning’s mass wedding was organized by the Mandaue City government, which was one of the activities of 53rd Charter Day anniversary of the city on August 30.

The ceremony was also attended by some city councilors.

The city sponsored the mass wedding to give opportunities to Mandauehanon couples who have lived together but could not afford to legalize their union.

Among those who tied the knot were Marman Demape and Rubylyn Sungahid-Demape. Marman and Rubylyn have been living together for 13 years and have two kids.

“Naa gyud mi plano nga magpakasal pero wala mi kaya maong pasalamat kaayo mi nga naay libreng kasal,” said Rubylyn.

After the ceremony, newlyweds participated in the traditional cake-cutting and wine tasting.

Each couple was also given a free sack of 50 kilograms of rice, wedding cake, wedding ring, wine, and souvenir gift, among others.

