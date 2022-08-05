JO from Barili, Cebu positive for drug use, risks termination

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A job order (JO) employee assigned at the Municipal Social Welfare Office in Barili, Cebu tested positive for illegal drug use and risks termination from service.

The municipal government said in a statement that a total of 464 JOs coming from the executive and legislative departments were made to undergo surprise drug testing on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, and one of them tested positive for drug use.

The drug test was conducted by the Municipal Anti-Drug Abuse Office (MADAO) in coordination with the Rural Health Unit (RHU) at the town hall’s conference room, it added.

Barili LGU said the drug test is in line with the thrust of Mayor Pablo John Garcia IV, who assumed office last July 1, to maintain a drug-free workplace and to make Barili a drug-free town.

When Garcia assumed as mayor in July, he explicitly told municipal government employees that illegal drug use in the workplace will be dealt with accordingly.

At present, 21 of the 42 barangays in Barili were already declared drug-cleared.

Among the efforts that Garcia has done in order to achieve a drug-free municipality status is to maintain a drug-free workplace through the conduct of periodic drug tests for all the town employees.

