Pagasa: Wet, cloudy weekend in most parts of PH due to LPA, ‘habagat’

MANILA, Philippines — The combined effects of southwest monsoon or “habagat” and the low pressure area (LPA) off Calauag, Quezon will continue to bring overcast skies and rainy weather to most parts of the country on Friday, August 5, 2022, the state weather bureau said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), in its early morning update, reported that cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon), Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan), Pangasinan, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Isabela, Cagayan, Bicol region, the entire Visayas and Zamboanga Peninsula.

“Yung low pressure area po, at yung southwest monsoon, yung po yung mga weather system na nagdadala ng ulan sa ating bansa,” said Pagasa weather specialist Ezra Bulquerin.

(The low pressure area and the southwest monsoon are the weather systems triggering rains in the country.)

“Nakikita po natin na especially sa Visayas area, as well as sa Central Luzon, ito yung mga lugar kung saan nakakaranas na ng moderate to heavy at kung minsan may intense na pag-ulan,” Bulquerin added.

(Moderate to heavy, and at times intense rain will prevail in the Visayas and Central Luzon.)

No gale warning has been raised over any of the country’s seaboards.

Meanwhile, the tropical depression outside the Philippine area of responsibility has also weakened into an LPA, according to Bulquerin.

gsg

