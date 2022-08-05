New things to expect for “Pasigarbo sa Sugbo” 2022

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Following a two-year break, Cebuanos should anticipate certain adjustments and enhancements for this year’s Pasigarbo sa Sugbo, hosted by the Cebu Provincial Government as part of its 453rd Founding Anniversary celebration.

Among the changes is a new point system for the 50 contingents which will be vying for various awards in this year’s festival of festivals.

Read:

LIST: Contingents who will be joining the 2022 Pasigarbo sa Sugbo

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, during a press conference at the Capitol on Friday, August 5, 2022, announced that a new point system will be introduced for this year’s Pasigarbo sa Sugbo contest, slated on August 28.

Of the 100 points total, 20 points will be coming from the public or online viewers who will be watching the Province’s live feed of the event.

“In the previous Pasigarbos, our panel of judges would evaluate each performance and put in the corresponding number of points, which if you get a perfect score would total 100 points,” she said.

“However, in this year’s Pasigarbo, our panel of judges will only be evaluating the performances and giving the corresponding number of points up to 80. The remaining 20 points, and for the first time, we are putting this in, will be for audience impact–this is about online audience impact,” she added.

The governor said the Province will be creating an online poll for this purpose so that audiences online, even overseas, can also have the opportunity to make their choices and to evaluate the various performances themselves.

“How are we going to do this? After a series of performances, we will flash a QR code and this QR code will be scanned so that the viewers will be able to rank the performances,” Garcia explained, noting that they hope to gather a huge online audience for the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo.

Garcia said she is set to meet again with the mayors of the Province’s participating component cities and municipalities so she can explain to them the new point system.

READ:

Pasigarbo sa Sugbo slated this Aug. 28

Admission

Garcia said the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo to be held at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) grounds in Cebu City on August 28, is free of admission.

She, however, said the Province will have to limit the number of live audiences at CCSC as the venue’s maximum capacity is only 12,000.

She said the Province will issue specially-manufactured wrist bands for the event. Only those that have the wrist bands will be allowed at the Abellana grounds.

The public, however, can still be able to watch the “progressive” street dance performances on that day.

Prizes

With regards to the corresponding prizes for the winners of the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo, Garcia said she has yet to decide the exact amount, but this will have to be more than P1 million, which is also the amount of the subsidy the Province provided for contingents in the mainland.

The Province has provided a P1.5 million subsidy for participating LGUs in Camotes and Bantayan islands.

“This is about P53.5 million that we have poured again into the Cebu economy,” she said.

“We are providing them jobs, the opportunity to earn, after such a drought of two years. I hope that those who think that this is just some frivolous activity, think about the many Cebuanos that are now being benefited by it because of the subsidy that we have given to each of the LGUs, which is now being spent in the town itself to help those in the event industry that have suffered for so long,” she added.

Garcia, however, did not divulge yet if there are VIP personalities invited to the event.

She thanked the Cebu City government for its active cooperation in ensuring that there will be proper order and security for the event.

“The Cebu City Police Office, of course, the traffic committee, the authorities of the Abellana grounds, the DepEd whose schools will be made the accommodation facilities for our contingents, and a whole lot of others. Everyone has come on board and everyone is really working very conscientiously in coming up with a seamless and well-coordinated plan,” she said. /rcg

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy