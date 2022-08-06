Sherilin-Unisol Mandaue earns 4th win in PSL 21-U VisMin leg

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Sherilin-Unisol Mandaue City clobbered Bogo City Bugoys, 94-72, in the Pilipinas Super League (PSL) 21-U VisMin leg action on Thursday evening at the Cordova Sports Complex.

Mandaue City improved to a 4-3 (win-loss) record with their back-to-back victories. Before beating Bogo City, Mandaue edged the San Fernando Buffalos, 89-77, on July 31, 2022 in Talisay City.

Meanwhile, Bogo City remained winless in seven games in the tournament.

Zaldy Dizon Jr. led Mandaue City with 15 points to go with two rebounds, two assists, and one steal. Christopher Erick Isabelo chipped in 12 markers with one rebound, four assists, and a steal.

Ehman Suarez also had a double-digit score for Mandaue with 11 points, one rebound, three assists, and two steals.

Romyr Kirt Gonzaga of Bogo City was the lone player from the team to score double digits. He tallied 21 points, six rebounds, and five assists in their losing effort.

Mandaue City led as much as 25 points after Suarez nailed a jumper,94-69, with 51 seconds left in the game.

Before that, Bogo showed some fight after cutting the lead just to one point, 46-47, in the start of the third period. However, Mandaue City retaliated with numerous scoring runs, resulting to the lopsided lead en route to clinching their big win.

San Fernando 98, Lapu-Lapu 77

After their thrilling victory against the SEALCOR Cagayan de Oro Kingfishers on Wednesday, the Lapu-Lapu City Pantum suffered a terrible loss to the Buffalos, 77-98, in the first game last Thursday.

Adrian Go led the Buffalos with his 22-point outing to go with six rebounds, one assist, and four steals. Jhon Lyster Mamalia scored 18 points with two rebounds, four assists, and four steals.

Franzel Basalo added 14 markers with eight rebounds, and four assists.

Jeco Bancale scored 23 points for Lapu-Lapu, while Jhoernel Vince Tangkay who scored the game-winning three pointer last Wednesday against Cagayan de Oro had 21 points.

San Fernando was leading throughout the game and managed to lead as much as 22 points, 95-73, with 1:18 left in the game.

