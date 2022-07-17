Consolacion Sarok Weavers outlast Sherilin Unisol-Mandaue to stay on top of PSL 21-U standings

CEBU CITY, PHILIPPINES — The Consolacion Sarok Weavers grabbed their second straight win by narrowly defeating the Sherilin-Unisol Mandaue City, 73-69, in the Pilipinas Super League 21-Under VisMin Leg on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the Don Celestino Martinez Sr. Sports and Cultural Center in Bogo City, north Cebu.

The Sarok Weavers are now 2-0 in the team standings along with the SEALCOR Cagayan de Oro Kingfishers after their come-from-behind victory against Mandaue City.

Consolacion’s big man Matthew Flores led the team in scoring with 16 points, 5 rebounds, and 1 assist. It included one crucial free throw that gave his team a two-possession lead with nine seconds left in the game.

Keaton Clyde Taburnal had 11 points, including a breakaway layup that gave Consolacion Sarok Weavers a three-point lead, 72-69, with 28 seconds left. Taburnal paired it with 5 boards and 1 assist.

Dave Paulo chipped in 13 markers and 4 rebounds, and Rovello Robles added 10 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, and 3 steals.

Adrian Go led Mandaue with 15 points, two rebounds, and two assists, while Zaldy Dizon Jr. had 12 points, 2 boards, and 1 assist. Zylle Cabellon had 11 points, 3 rebounds, and 5 assists in their losing effort.

LAPU LAPU CITY 63, BOGO CITY 61

In the second game, Lapu-Lapu City Pantum finally found its way on the winning side after outlasting Bogo City, 63-61.

Bogo and Lapu-Lapu City went back and forth in their closely-fought game, resulting to numerous lead changes and deadlocks in the second half.

Jeco Bancale led Lapu-Lapu’s scoring with 14 points and 2 assists, while James Paul Llenes had 12 markers, 6 rebounds, and 1 assist.

Brian Dave Santillan chipped in 9 points and 4 rebounds.

James Gica led Bogo with 15 points, 1 board, and 1 assist, and Nico Lequin scored 10 points with 3 rebounds and 1 assist.

Lapu-Lapu now has a 1-1 (win-loss) slate in the team standings, while Bogo City remained winless after two games.

/dbs

