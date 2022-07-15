Plastic Men of Mandaue clobber Pantum of Lapu-Lapu in PSL 21U Visayas leg game

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Sherilin-Unisol Mandaue City Plastic Men put on a stellar debut in the Pilipinas Super League 21-Under VisMin Leg by manhandling the Lapu-Lapu City Pantum, 97-71, on Thursday evening, July 14, 2022, at the Don Celestino Martinez Sr. Sports and Cultural Center in Bogo City.

The Plastic Men led as much as 32 points, 91-59, midway in the final period. Their win instantly turned them into the 10-team tournament’s dark horse.

Leading Mandaue City’s beat down on Lapu-Lapu City were Jose Zaldy Dizon Jr., Zylle Cabellon, and Daryl Guerrero who all scored double digits.

Dizon Jr. scored 15 points, 1 rebound, and 2 assists, while Cabellon had 12 markers, 2 boards, and 4 assists, and Guerrero chipped in 11 points and 5 rebounds.

Jhoernel Vince Tangkay scored 11 points with 1 rebound and 3 assists for Lapu-Lapu’s losing efforts. His teammates, James Kenneth Asoro and Jude Michael Betonio had 10 points apiece.

The Plastic Men erected a commanding 18-point lead, 29-11, from the get-go. Not to be outplayed, the Pantums retaliated and managed to bring themselves within 8, 23-31, heading into the second period.

However, Mandaue’s offensive arsenal was too much for the Pantums which were hounded by turnovers after turnovers, giving the former the chance to stretch their lead to 20 points, 59-39, to seal the first half.

Mandaue City maintained their 20-point lead in the third period and managed to widen the gap to a 27-point cushion, 55-82, heading into the final period.

The final period had the same scenario, which ultimately capped off with a dominant victory for Mandaue City.

/dbs

