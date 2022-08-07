Filipinos in Israel told to be cautious, alert after Gaza air strikes

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Embassy in Israel on Saturday advised Filipinos to stay safe and remain vigilant following a series of air strikes in Gaza.

Palestinian militants earlier fired dozens of rockets at Israel on Friday, in retaliation against Israeli airstrikes that killed 10 people.

The embassy, in a social media post, outlined precautions Filipinos can take amid the conflict, such as avoiding crowded places.

“Hangga’t maaari, iwasan o ipagpaliban muna ang pagpunta sa matataong lugar, o sa mga lugar na kilala bilang tagpuan/tipunan ng maraming tao,” said the embassy said.

(As much as possible, avoid or delay going to crowded places).

For Filipinos staying in the Gaza Envelope, the embassy has temporarily banned educational activities, while work is still allowed inside standard protected spaces in bomb shelters.

The embassy also said that only 10 people can gather outdoors, and 50 indoors.

According to the statement, Filipinos in other parts of Israel are also discouraged from going to critical areas near the borders of Gaza and Lebanon, including Golan Heights.

The embassy also warned Filipinos not to approach Israeli security forces stationed in the aforementioned critical areas.

In volatile situations, the embassy told Filipinos to prioritize their safety and to not take pictures and videos.

“Kapag makarinig ng putok ng baril, may makitang kaguluhan, o nasa gitna ng nagaganap na kaguluhan o karahasan, magtago/umiwas at dali-daling umalis sa lugar,” the embassy stressed.

(If you hear a gunshot, if you see disorder, or if you find yourself in the middle of conflict or violence, seek shelter or avoid it, and leave the place right away).

Filipinos in Israel are also advised to follow the guidelines set by Israeli authorities, as well as staying updated on the situation through trusted media outlets.

