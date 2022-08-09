Mandaue City offers college scholarship to 50 ‘poor but deserving’ students

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Mandaue City government is offering college scholarship grants to 50 poor but deserving city residents.

Councilor Malcolm Sanchez, chairperson of the education committee of the Mandaue City Council, said city scholars could avail of cash aid of P17, 500 per semester or a total of P35, 000 per year. But the amount will be released as a reimbursement to expenses that students incurred.

As of Monday, August 8, Sanchez said 25 incoming college students have applied for scholarship. Applicants, he said, will be subjected to a “stringent” qualification process.

They will also be made to undergo interview with members of the City Scholarship Board that consist of Sanchez, the legal officer, city treasurer, and executive secretary of Mayor Jonas Cortes.

The Mandaue City government has been giving scholarships in the past. However, its implementation was temporarily suspended during the pandemic.

During the Council session on Monday afternoon, legislators passed on final ready an ordinance authored by Sanchez that provides the guidelines for the city’s scholarship program.

Sanchez said the will extend scholarship to 30 to 50 students in the incoming school year.

City scholars, he said, should be enrolled in a four-year course in any of the colleges or universities in Cebu and should maintain an average of 85.

Interest applicants may visit his office located at the second floor of the Mandaue City Hall.

