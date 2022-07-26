Solo parents in Mandaue now 2,500 — City Social Welfare office

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The City Social Welfare and Services (CSWS) has recorded more solo parents in Mandaue City this year.

The number of registered solo parents in Mandaue has increased to over 2,500. This is way higher than the 1,551 noted in 2021.

The CSWS, however, clarified that as of the moment, only 1,900 have received their identification cards.

The remaining solo parents are set to undergo orientation and will receive their IDs soon.

In line with this, City Councilor Jennifer Del Mar proposed an ordinance amending city ordinance No. 15-2019-1451 that institutionalized the programs, services, privileges, and benefits for solo parents and their children, appropriating funds there and other purposes pursuant to Republic Act 8972 known as the Solo Parent Act of 2000 and City Ordinance No. 15-2021-1680 amending City Ordinance No. 15-2019-1451, by adding a new section, creating the solo parent and their children task force.

The task force will be the one to implement, enforce, and monitor the ordinance as well as conduct information and education campaigns, among others.

The task force will be composed of Mayor Jonas Cortes as the honorary chairperson, City Social Welfare Officer, Department of Education, and City Health Office, among others.

“At least naa poy makafocus nga makahatag sa benepisyo para nila nga nasulod na sa (law) expanded sa solo parent, 20 percent discount sa mga stores, financial assistance, scholarship para sa mga kids,” said Del Mar.

(At least, there is someone who can focus on giving benefits for those included in the expnade solo parent, 20 percent discount from the stores, financial assistance, and scholarship for the kids.)

“It’s also important (to support) because their children are also our future, the future generation. It is also our goal to inform the advantages and disadvantages of being a solo parent,” she added.

Del Mar also clarified that aside from single mothers there were also a few single fathers in the city.

