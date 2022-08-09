CABC Corporate Cup

Modern Windows keeps bid alive

By: Dale Rosal - CDN Digital | August 09,2022 - 04:48 PM
Modern Windows

Photo caption: Modern Windows’ Alfredo Sanchez soars for a layup in a game versus the Unitec Pipes in the 4th CABC Corporate Cup. | Photo from Ronex Tolin

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Modern Windows forced a rubber match against Unitec Pipes after scoring a 73-65 win in the quarterfinals of the 4th Corporate Cup of the Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC) last Sunday, August 7, 2022 at the PAREF Springdale gym.

Modern Windows, on the brink of elimination, shocked Unitec Pipes after erasing the latter’s twice-to-beat advantage with their big win. 

Alfredo Sanchez led Modern Windows with 29 points, nine rebounds, to go with three assists, and three steals. Lemuel Aspacio had 18 markers, six boards, two assists, and one steal. 

Ferdinand Tiro scored 20 points for the losing squad.

Modern Windows and Unitec Pipe will play in a do-or-die game on August 14, 2022 at the same venue to determine the team that will face the top-seeded Boysen Paints in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Buildrite routed Island Paint, 99-72, to book a semifinals berth.

Buildrite will face the second-seed AEG Building Prints in the semis.

Darren Morandante led Buildrite with a double-double performance of 24 points and 11 assists.

Kim Kim Rebosura chipped in 20 points, seven rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block. 

TAGS: Cebu Architects Basketball Club, Cebu Basketball, Cebu commercial basketball, cebu sports news, corporate cup

