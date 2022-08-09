Lapu dad wants tricycle fare rate in the city reduced

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Councilor Marciano “Jun” Alforque hopes that the city council will approve his proposed ordinance adjusting the fare rate for tricycles plying in the city.

On Monday, August 8, 2022, the city, together with different stakeholders agreed to reduce the minimum fare for tricycles from P15 to P13 in the first three kilometers during their public hearing held at the session hall of the Lapu-Lapu City Hall.

An additional P1 will also be charged for the next kilometers.

He added that students, persons with disability (PWDs), and senior citizens will also have a discounted rate of P10 as a minimum fare.

Alforque said that the Federation of Lapu-Lapu Tricycle Operators and Drivers Association has earlier proposed to maintain the minimum fare rate at P15.

The Federation of Lapu-Lapu Tricycle Operators and Drivers Association has 3,675 units operating in the city, which belongs to 75 different tricycle operators and drivers associations.

“Ang mga tricycle drivers naghimo og proposal, gitun-an sa atong komitiba, og nagpatigbabaw ang konseho in consultation with the commuters in General,” Alforque said.

In 2008, the minimum fare rate for tricycles in the city is only P8. However, this was adjusted to P15 during the height of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic due to the limitation in the number of passengers that they can carry.

Alforque, however, said that since a tricycle unit is already allowed to transport passengers at full capacity, it is just and reasonable to also reduce the minimum fare rate.

Alforque also explained that the minimum fare rate for Olango Island is higher, which is P15 per passenger since the price of fuel in Olango is higher, and due to the scarcity of passengers.

“Ato ning i-present sa City council aron maaprubahan na gyud ang ordinansa ug ma-implement nani,” he added.

Alforque said that he will present the result of the public hearing during their regular session on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. /rcg

