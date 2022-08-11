Batch 2015, two others log wins in SHAABAA

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Batch 2015, 2009, and 2014 logged impressive victories in the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) on Wednesday evening, August 10, 2022, at the Magis Eagles Arena inside the Ateneo de Cebu campus in Mandaue City.

Storage Town-Batch 2015 outlasted RDAK Powersports-Batch 2020, 75-68, in Division C behind the power tandem of Anton Araw-Araw and Chaz Cokaliong, who each scored 17 markers.

Araw-Araw was an assist away from tallying a triple-double after adding 10 rebounds, 9 assists, and five steals.

Cokaliong’s 17 markers mostly came from the three-point line as he converted five of his 15 attempts.

Their teammate Steven Co had a double-double performance of 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Mitch Ivan Almodal and Zeke Swayze Himaya had 19 and 18 points, respectively, for Batch 2020.

BATCH 2014 96, BATCH 2021 59

In the other Division C game, Asian Orthopedics-Batch 2014 manhandled Casa Mira-Batch 2021, 96-59.

Gio Laguyo, Lucky Ecarma, Josemaria Rafael Navarro, and Arvid Jason Ong all scored in double digits for Batch 2014.

Laguyo led the scoring with 20 markers while Ecarma added 14.

Ong chipped in 13 points while Navarro was perfect from his 5-of-5 field goals to end up with 12.

BATCH 2009 83, BATCH 2008 70

Starkwood Properties Inc. Batch 2009 edged Marjaztin Glass Trading & Construction-Batch 2008, 83-70, in the lone Division B game.

Batch 2009 was led by Kyle Edwin Valmoria, who scored 26 points, and grabbed nine rebounds.

Batch 2008 was led by Jonathan Edmon Cimafranca, who scored 24 points.

