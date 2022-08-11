Cebu City to distribute senior citizens’ cash aid starting this Saturday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government is set to start the distribution of senior citizens’ cash aid starting this Saturday, August 13, 2022.

According to Dr. Ester Concha, head of the Cebu City Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS), registered senior citizens will receive a lump sum of P3,000 which covers the months of June, July, and August 2022.

Concha said the target number of senior citizens in the City who will be receiving the cash aid is 89,281, for a total budget of P267,843,000.

“Actually, sa bag-ong executive order ni Mayor, mugahin ang each department nga in-charge, og at least five days ngadto sa barangay for the distribution,” she told CDN Digital.

She emphasized that able senior citizens are required to personally claim their cash assistance to the assigned distribution site in their barangay.

They only have to present their original senior citizen ID and are encouraged to bring with them their own ballpens.

For senior citizens who have already died but are still included in this period’s payroll, Concha said their representative can claim their cash assistance at the DSWS office, provided they can present their kin’s registered death certificate.

“Walay (bedridden) senior citizens nga kinahanglan muadto sa City Hall just to claim. Maghuwat ra sila sa ilang balay kung ugaling bedridden. Katong able, kinahanglan muadto g’yod sila sa site,” she added.

Concha told senior citizens to wait for the advice of their respective barangay officials on the venue for the distribution of financial assistance starting this weekend. /rcg

