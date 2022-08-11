Majority of structure owners encroaching Kinalumsan River agree to settle: Guardo

Personnel of the city’s Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification and Enhancement (PROBE) team demolished the structures going to the downstream portion of the river.

Guardo, who also heads the City’s Committee on Urban Planning and Committee on Infrastructure, personally supervised, on Thursday, August 11, 2022, the fourth day of the clearing operations of encroachments along Kinalumsan River, which started last Monday, August 8.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The majority of the owners of structures encroaching the three-meter easement of Kinalumsan River in Cebu City have agreed to settle and accept the P35,000 financial assistance, Cebu City Councilor Jerry Guardo said.

The city began providing each family up to P35,000 in cash assistance in 2019 to help them find alternative places to dwell in order to expedite the implementation of a DPWH-led flood control project on the Kinalumsan River.

“There are a total of 203 identified structures nga naigo sa atong clearing operations diri sakop sa Duljo Fatima. Out of 203, 182 na ang atong nabayran, nahatagan og financial assistance. Only 21 nalang ang unsettled pa,” he said.

“Diri sad sa side sa Mambaling, there are a total of 314 structure owners identified nga maigo sa atoang clearing operations as a result sa pagpalapad sa atong mga sapa. Now, 314 ang identified nga structure owners, 297 ang nabayran na ug 17 nalang ang unsettled pa,” he added.

Guardo noted that of the seven waterways and rivers of the city, Kinalumsan River has the most number of encroachments.

He also said that according to a study, the level of water that the river receives from the mountains indicates that it is imperative to regain the original and even expand the river.

“So far wala tay nakita nga resistance (from the residents). In fact, nakit-an namo, voluntary giguba na ang ilang mga balay, ang atop. Ang amoa, ang panglimpyo nalang g’yod, completion nalang,” he said.

“We will temporarily relocate them. Naay identified nato nga eskwelahan as temporary relocation site aron didto sila temporary ipahiluna while atong i-expedite ang ilang financial asisstance,” he added. /rcg