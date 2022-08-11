Cebu FC to start PFL campaign with tough match against tough Kaya-Iloilo FC

CEBU CITY, philippines — The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants will start its campaign in the Philippines Football League (PFL) with a tough match against Copa Paulino Alcantara runners-up Kaya-Iloilo FC on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Cebu FC had a promising performance in last May’s Copa Paulino Alcantara of the PFL in Carmona, Cavite. They finished with four wins in the elimination round but lost to the Copa champions United City FC in the semifinals.

They then lost to Stallions Laguna FC, 1-2, in the Battle-for-Third. Despite the loss, Cebu FC remains a team to be reckoned with in the PFL as it already made its presence felt despite being newbies in the tournament.

The club made major changes before their first match on Sunday by welcoming four new players.

These players virtually replaces the previous Turkish loaned players from Hatayspor FC. The new players for Cebu FC are Filipino-British Charlie Yancy Beaton, Filipino-Australian Christopher Lawless, Rico Andes of Sorsogon, and Elijah Jacob Liao of Davao City.

Beaton and Lawless are former Maharlika FC players. Beaton, a midfielder is a London-native born to a Cebuana mother. He is currently in Cebu to honor his mother’s late hometown by donning Cebu FC’s jersey.

Meanwhile, Lawless is a 5-foot-11 former striker-turned-defender who played for Maharlika FC in the PFL also.

On the other hand, Andes is a defender who previously played for Far Eastern University (FEU) in the UAAP men’s football tournament.

Lastly, Liao donned the country’s tri-colors after playing for the Philippine Azkals U23 squad in numerous international stints.

Despite the changes, Cebu FC retained its core roster comprised of primary goalkeeper Nathanael Villanueva, Turkish striker Arda Çinkir, team captain Evren Tasci, Kintaro Miyagi, Roberto Corsame Jr., and Ruffy Llorente.

After Kaya FC Iloilo’s match, Cebu FC will go up against United City FC on August 21 at the same venue. They then play against Stallion Laguna FC on August 27 at the latter’s home turf at the Biñan Football Stadium.

RELATED STORIES

CFC falters in battle-for-third

End of the road for CFC’s title hopes

Gentle Giants notch 4th win in PFL tourney in Cavite

PFL champ United City gets domestic double bid off to smashing start

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

Sign me up