CPDRC’s dancing inmates groove again!



CEBU CITY, Philippines — After 12 years of being put off the spotlight, the famous Cebu dancing inmates are set to enthrall again after the dancing program was relaunched on Friday, August 12 at the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City.

Some 186 detainees gave a sample of their groovy moves during the relaunch which is one of the highlights of the monthlong 453rd founding anniversary of Cebu Province.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia graced the activity together with some city and municipal executives.

Edward Hayco, former Cebu City Sports Commission chief, was hired to train the inmates. Hayco is a dancesport choreographer.

On Friday, August 12, the comeback of the CPDRC’s dancing inmates was welcomed with downpours.

CPDRC houses at least 900 inmates to date.

The dancing inmates burst into international fame after a video of them dancing to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” broke internet records during its release in 2007.

The said performance was also included in Time Magazine’s Most Popular Viral Videos in 2007 and opened doors for various local and international documentaries and films.

However, Garcia put the public viewing on hold in 2010 when the Capitol conducted an investigation on the donations and contributions that the group accumulated from their performances. /rcg

