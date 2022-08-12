Lapu-Lapu City Council expected to OK new tricycle fare rates on Aug. 17

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The proposed ordinance of the new fare rates for tricycles in Lapu-Lapu City is expected to be approved next week or during the August 17 regular session of the City Council.

This developed after the City Council had already fixed the inconsistencies in the fare rate, which was the cause for the proposed ordinance failing to be passed during last Wednesday’s (August 10) regular session.

Executive session

Lapu-Lapu Councilor Annabeth Cuizon confirmed that they had already fixed the inconsistencies in the proposed fare matrix during the August 11 executive session held by the City Council.

An executive session was held on August 11 after Lawyer James Sayson, who represented Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan in the city council, suggested to hold one to fix the inconsistencies.

This was after the proposed ordinance setting the new fare rates for tricycles in the city failed to get the approval of the council during the August 10 regular session.

The proposed ordinance of Lapu-Lapu City Councilor Marciano “Jun” Alforque, which would create a new fare rate for tricycle plying within the territorial jurisdiction of the city, did not get the City Council’s approval after several councilors pointed at the inconsistencies in the proposed fare matrix.

Alforque earlier proposed to reduce the minimum fare of tricycles from P15 to P13 in the first 3 kilometers. An additional P1 will also be collected in the next kilometer.

Inconsistencies

However, Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) President Laika Tampus has observed in the fare matrix presented that some route that is near the point of origin at Lapu-Lapu City Public Market in Barangay Poblacion have higher fare compared to some routes that have long distance.

“If we may observe the Looc all route P13, and if we traverse to Canjulao, Calawisan, eskina Babag I, it is still the same price Mr. Chair at P13. If I am to be a tricycle driver Mr. Chair, I will just choose passengers located in Looc Mr. Chair because I will not profit na,” Tampus said.

“Another observation Mr. Chair, for Pajo all routes, P18 Mr. Chair which is just near the public market while Gaisano Mactan in the next slide is P13, so I guess there are inconsistencies in the routes, in the rates,” she added.

Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) President Eduardo Cuizon also suggested clarifying in the fare matrix the number of kilometers in the route to identify the price of the fare properly.

“It should be the distance of the point of origin and let us say Bankal, how many kilometers from point of origin to Bankal,” Cuizon said.

He added that this will give uniformity to the fare collection of tricycles.

Discounts

Councilor Annabeth Cuizon also suggested adding to the ordinance requiring students, senior citizens, and persons with disability (PWDs) to present their identification cards (IDs) for their discount on the fare.

Alforque proposed a P3 discount for students, senior citizens, and PWDs in the minimum fare rates.

/dbs

