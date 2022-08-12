Pollution-less electric vehicles to ply Mandaue City’s streets soon

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Government on Friday, August 12, 2022, met with transport providers to tackle the implementation of a city ordinance on the establishment and operation of Electric Public Utility Vehicles (EPUVs) in the city.

Edwin Jumao-as, executive director of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) hope that within the year, there will already be electric vehicles plying the city’s streets.

Jumao-as said transport providers should incorporate at least one electric vehicle for every 15 modern PUVs plying the four intra-city routes which are Cabancalan to Mandaue proper; Cansaga to Mandaue proper; Tintay to Mandaue proper; and Parkmall Loop via D.M. Cortes.

The city passed the ordinance in the hope of helping reduce the problem of pollution.

“Environment-friendly kay atoa’ng nakita ron nga kalit og init kaayo, niya kusog uwan, climate change ba,” said Jumao-as.

Also present during the meeting were the representatives of Global Electric Transport (GET) who showcased their Community Optimized Managed Electric Transport ‘COMET’-Bus.

The COMET-Bus is fully electric, has a capacity of 30 passengers, is air-conditioned, has a CCTV camera to monitor the passengers and drivers, and a smart application, among others.

A fully charged COMET-Bus can travel to about 100 kilometers.

“Electric bus is fully electric, it would not contribute to air pollution since it’s zero emission. (Aside) sa eco-friendly, safe transport, we always maintain the capacity of 30 we don’t go beyond it kay ma monitor man sa app,” said Elizar Sabinay Jr., GET’s marketing and business development consultant. /rcg

