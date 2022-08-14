NGCP: 15-hour total power interruption in Bohol on August 20

TAGBILARAN CITY – Boholanos will experience a 15-hour total power interruption next Saturday, August 20, for the energization of towers that were damaged by Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai) in December 2021.

In its advisory, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) said the scheduled power interruption, which will start at 4 a.m. and ends at 7 p.m., will affect the consumers of Bohol Light Inc. in Tagbilaran City and Bohol Electric Cooperative Inc. (BOHECO) I and II.

The shutdown of the Maasin-Ubay-Corella 138 kilovolt (KV) line was intended to finally restore its three permanent towers — 138kv towers 43, 22, and 105 — that were affected by the strong typhoon.

“The Maasin-Ubay-Corella 138 kilovolt (KV) line will be deenergized for the stringing of conductors, final clipping, reconducturing works, and test and commissioning of the affected towers,” said Betty Martinez, spokesperson of NGCP-Visayas and Mindanao.

The Ubay-Tapal 69kV line will also be deenergized for safety purposes during stringing works.

Bohol province, which is heavily dependent on Leyte for its power, was unable to get electricity from Leyte after Odette toppled their towers.

Bohol was “powerless” for two months. Until now, there are a few houses that remain still without power.

To immediately bring back the power, the NGCP had to put up emergency towers called Emergency Restoration Systems (ERS) to temporarily re-string the power lines and bring the grid supply to Bohol, while the transmission company builds the replacement permanent towers.

Martinez said NGCP personnel worked 24/7 in the erection of the temporary towers to energize the province. Some towers in Ubay were already energized last April.

Through its ERS, a temporary by-pass line was constructed to restore the interconnection of Bohol to Leyte.

Bohol sources about 60% of its energy requirements from suppliers within the Visayas Grid through its interconnection to Leyte.

NGCP said the towers were designed with a higher wind rating to increase their ability to withstand strong typhoons.

