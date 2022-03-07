Bangon Bohol and Cebu: Primary Group of Builders responds to communities affected by Typhoon Odette

The Primary Group of Builders (PGB) carried out power restoration and food relief activities benefiting thousands of households affected by Typhoon Odette in the provinces of Bohol and Cebu.

Power restoration

In Bohol, PGB continues to help restore power in the municipalities of Buenavista, Getafe, Talibon, and Trinidad. PGB mobilized its boom trucks to distribute primary poles while manpower was deployed to carry out critical activities such as pole erection, hole digging, rigging, and clearing.

The power restoration efforts began last January 7 in partnership with local governments and power cooperatives such as BOHECO, CAMSURECO, SAMELCO, and SURECO.

Food and Water

UP Beta Epsilon Fraternity partnered with PGB for the distribution of drinking water relief. This effort was further supported by Propelrr Digital Marketing Agency and Healthy and Pure.

2,400 households in Bohol and Cebu have started receiving bottled drinking water. Distribution began in Pagsabungan and Tingub, Mandaue City last January 22, 2022. The 240 households in these communities also lost their homes in a fire that occurred in early January.

The water distribution was later extended to 500 households in Minglanilla, Cebu. In partnership with the local government, the distribution kicked off last January 27 in two upland rural communities, Camps 7 and 8. Ongoing drinking water distribution activities are carried out in parts of Argao and Naga, Cebu and Buenavista and Panglao, Bohol.

PGB further supported the road clearing activity of Tulay, Minglanilla LGU by conducting a soup kitchen serving 700 local residents. PGB started opening soup kitchens in 2020 inspired by the community pantries organized in many parts of the country.

In Toledo, 500 5-kilogram packs of rice were turned over to the local government on the occasion of the groundbreaking of a new PrimaryHomes development in the city last February 10.

Social responsibility

According to Engr. William Christopher C. Liu, Jr., CEO of PGB, the sincere concern for the development and wellbeing of local communities is ingrained in the organization’s culture and values.

“We always extend help in times of disasters and calamities. Our employees and partners help us so we can alleviate the suffering of Filipinos. PGB‘s genuine concern for society is best demonstrated in our foundation, the School of Knowledge for Industrial Labor, Leadership and Service (SKILLS), which to date has funded the scholarships and certifications of more than 20,000 marginalized Filipinos so they could have decent jobs, improve their lives, and command their future.”