Chooks-to-Go owner Mascariñas on coach Ayo’s leaving 3×3 team: We move on 

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas owner Ronald Mascariñas announced on Saturday, August 13, 2022 breaks his silence after Chooks’ 3×3 basketball team’s head trainer Aldin Ayo parted ways with the team earlier this week.

“We move on.”

Those were the words uttered by Mascariñas after a highly-emotional week for its pool players. Ayo bid farewell to the team, citing the need to take care of his ailing mother.

However, a few days later, Ayo was reportedly signed by the Converge FiberXers in the PBA, replacing Jeffrey Cariaso.

Mascariñas is set to meet the team this weekend for a heart-to-heart talk. The team is comprised of two Cebuano 3×3 superstars in Mac Tallo and Zach Huang. They are joined by Chico Lanete, Dennis Santos, Brandon Ramirez, Ken Holmqvist, Dave Ando, Mike Nzeusseu, and Henry Iloka.

But prior to meeting them, the amiable executive is vowing one thing, “We are not going anywhere.

“We do not see it as a setback. We will continue to take good care of our players and give them everything they need as they continue their journey in the global FIBA 3×3 pro circuit,” said Mascariñas.

Lanete has been named as the interim head trainer of the team.

Since July, the team has never stopped training, even competing in the Lipik Challenger in Croatia.

Moreover, the team has bigger tasks for the rest of the year as it hosts the Super Quests and the Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3×3 Cebu Masters and more international tournaments.

Mascariñas also looks to reinforce the teams by acquiring bigger and taller players. In addition, he also looks into hiring foreign consultants and assistants to aid Lanete in his coaching responsibility.

“We are currently in the process of adding more players to our pool and giving Coach Chico everything he needs as our leader,” said Mascariñas. “This will not stop us in our mission of gaining valuable FIBA 3×3 points for the country in hopes of making it to the Paris Olympics in 2024.”

