The little Happy Islanders try surfing

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Besties for life!

Andi Eigenmann and Philmar Alipayos’s children, Lilo, 2, and Koa, 1 are having another fun surfing day under the sun.

A recent Youtube vlog upload of the Happy Islanders showed how these two babies are natural when it comes to surfing and riding baby waves.

This is no surprise because of dad Philmar’s world-class surfing skills.

After surfing and catching some waves, the family enjoyed another boodle fight by the beach prepared by some of their closest friends in Siargao.

Lilo and Koa surfing tandem! LOOK: This is not something new for Happy Islanders Fam fans but it certainly is not… Posted by CDN Digital on Sunday, April 24, 2022

Aside from catching waves and loving the summer heat, the family has recently opened their businesses in Siargao.

Philmar is now part-owner of the Kanaway Surf School and beside the shop is Andi’s little Kanaway Snackbar.

This little family in Siargao is making island living look so enticing, fun, and relaxing for their 2.47 million subscribers on Youtube.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

What’s in store for us from the Happy Islanders Fam? Read on

Andi eats ginabot for the first time

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy