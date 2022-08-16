OZ Racing riders gear up for first international touring event

CEBU CITY, Philippines—OZ Racing is leaving no stone unturned as far as preparation is concerned for the nine Filipino road riders part of the motorcycle adventure ride “Riding High Khardung La” slated August 20 to September 1, 2022 at the Leh district of the Indian union territory of Ladakh.

Cebuano sportsman and outdoor adventurer Zandro Fajardo made sure that his fellow OZ riders are equipped with all the essential riding and safety gears for the team’s first international touring event.

“The safety and welfare of the participants is of paramount importance. That is why we equipped ourselves with all the necessary gears for our maximum protection as we try to conquer one of the highest motorable pass in the world,” said Fajardo.

Riders will be exposed to the elements of the mountainous region of Ladakh in this 12-day ride across the Himalayas in Ladakh region. The ride will be covering a total of 1,300 kilometers with an elevation of around 18,380 feet.

“It is very important that riders should be in shape before going to this trip as we need our body to cope with changes in altitude as Leh is situated 3,500 meters above sea level.”

Fajardo also noted that as they ride to higher altitude, they will also experience low oxygen levels due to the atmospheric drops. Thus, acclimatization would be vital for them.

Fajardo will be joined by Camilo Bacalso Dacua, Christian Silva Netto, John Jedrick Syren, Wesley Syren, Joel Yuga, Jojo Yu, Kenneth Jude Timtim Villagonzalo, and Aristotle Dionisio.

They will leave for India on Thursday morning, August 18.

The group will traverse eight destinations in the region starting off in Leh to the towns of Lamaryu and Alchi. They will then head to Region Viz before taking on the main showcase in Khardung La.

They will have two more stops in Pangong Tso and Chang La before winding up in Tso Moriri.

“It’s a daunting task ahead but we’re ready to rise above the challenge. We are doing this not only for personal pride, but also to make our fellow countrymen proud. We offer and dedicate this ultimate ride to the entire Filipino nation,” Fajardo said.

Held in partnership with Colokal, OZ Racing’s first international touring event is made possible through the support of Benelli, Motul, Kojie San, Motovita, Zanovoy, Archway Motorcycles, RideSFO, Trans One Port Solution, JABBRE, ROC, Tito Rex’s Steak House and OZ Ex Moto Classic.

