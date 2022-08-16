Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu celebrates the Mid-Autumn Festival With Tea of Spring’s Traditional Mooncakes

Every year the Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as the Mooncake Festival, is a grand Chinese celebration where families share and feast on this delicacy as a gesture of love.

Mactan, Cebu, Philippines – 9 August 2022 – Shangri-La Mactan’s award-winning Chinese restaurant, Tea of Spring, invites guests to celebrate the Asian heritage of this year’s Mid-Autumn Festival with a variety of mooncake flavors such as Red Bean, Green Tea, White Lotus and Black Sesame, priced at Php 3,708.65 net for a box of 4 pieces from 15 August – 15 September 2022.

An age-old Chinese tradition, the Mid-Autumn Festival focuses on the reunions of families, and the roundness of mooncakes just like the full moon symbolizes reunions for family, togetherness, and completeness. Mooncakes are also given as gifts that are known to bring prosperity and good luck.

Tea of Spring’s mooncakes will be available for pick up from 15 August – 15 September 2022. Advance orders are highly recommended. For inquiries or to place an order, please email may email them at [email protected] or contact (63 32) 231 0288.







