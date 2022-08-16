Cebuano storms internet after flexing all his concert tickets

CEBU, Philippines— For the love of music, Andrew Gerard Lee is saving up money to watch concerts of his favorite artists.

Lee, 25, from Cebu, took the internet by storm as he shared a photo of himself holding all the tickets to the concerts that he will be watching this year.

“My love for music has always been something that made my life happier. I enjoy the feeling of seeing my favorite artist up close and personal. I enjoy listening live music since it’s always a different feeling when you listen on Spotify and in real life,” Lee told CDN Digital.

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, Lee has been an avid concertgoer. He, in fact, watched Coldplay, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Ella Mai, Mike Shinoda, Lany, The Chainsmokers, The 1975, Troye Sivan concerts in the Philippines, Kygo in Thailand, and U2 in Singapore.

During the pandemic, when events like concerts were on hiatus, Lee realized “to never take anything for granted”, from then on, he made sure to attend concerts as much as he can.

“Now that concerts are back, I feel happy, overwhelmed, and excited to see my favorite artist again,” he said.

This year, he already watched concerts by Louis Tomlinson, Red Velvet, Maximillian, and Super Junior which were held in the country.

According to him, he wasn’t able to attend Billie Eilish’s recent concert in Manila due to personal reasons and decided to sell the ticket to a deserving fan.

“Still saving up until now, especially for Coldplay, BTS, and Taylor Swift,” he added.

Lee said he is set to watch around 20 shows and counting this year. /rcg

