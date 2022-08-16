Prices of sugar skyrocket in Mandaue City

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines- Prices of sugar have increased at the Mandaue City Public Market.

The price of the 1/4 kilo of brown sugar is now P18 to P21 from P15 to P18 weeks ago while a 1/4 kilo of white sugar is now being sold at P26 from the previous P20.

The vendors said that the prices have risen because their suppliers also increased the price of a sack of sugar from about P200 to P400.

Romecel Yogyo, one of the vendors said weeks ago, a 50-kilogram sack of brown sugar only cost P3,200 but now it has already gone up to P3,800.

“Ang ingun ra (supplier) kay nitaas sad daw ila’ng kuha,” said Yogyo.

Yogyo said because they are selling baking ingredients, it is important to continue to sell sugar despite the price increase.

President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr. on his vlog posted on Sunday said the country would possibly import sugar around October but only about 150,000 tons or half of the amount proposed by the Sugar Regulatory Administration.

Marcos had earlier rejected Sugar Order No. 4 of the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) planning to import 300,000 metric tons of sugar.

Meanwhile, aside from sugar, the prices of garlic and onions at the market have also increased.

A kilo of garlic now costs P120 from P100 two months ago. The price of a kilo of red onion has also gone up to P160 from P120 weeks ago while a kilo of white onion is now sold at P250 which is much higher than the previous P120. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Crackdown on overpricing sellers in Cebu City starts

Five Major Warning Signs of Diabetes