CCTO resumes clamping operations against illegal overnight parking 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) has resumed clamping operations against vehicles parking overnight illegally.

Paul Gotiong, the spokesperson of the CCTO, said that they have recently resumed apprehending vehicles for overnight parking.

They stopped for some time during the elections, but now, they have been operating again with the second operation conducted in the evening of July 12, 2022.

At least 22 vehicles were clamped on Tuesday night and were impounded shortly after.

“Nagfocus ta on the major roads. That’s why if you noticed it, naa sa Salinas Drive, Cardinal Rosales. Mao man pud niy daghang mga tawo. Gianad nato nga iclear gyod nato ang area,” said Gotiong.

Major areas of concern include Molave, Sitio Pangutana, in front of the Lahug Barangay Hall; Lower Nivel Hills, Salinas Drive; and portions of Barangay Camputhaw, including Rosal Street, J.Solon, Gorordo, Llorente Street, and G. Garcia Street.

Violators of the illegal overnight parking will pay up to P1,500 to claim their vehicles at the CCTO impounding area along F. Ramos Street.

To avoid these penalties, Gotiong urges motorists to simply be aware of traffic regulations of an area before parking anywhere overnight.

In the movement to clear the roads from obstruction, the CCTO aims to intensify road operations 24/7 as Mayor Michael Rama has instructed the agency to put the traffic in the city in order.

