BTS collab hits Billboard Hot 100 at no. 10

BTS’ collaboration with Snoop Dogg and Benny Blanco debuted at no. 10 on Billboard’s Hot 100, according to the tally dated Aug. 20.

The single “Bad Decisions” featuring Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook of BTS will be the first track from the Brazilian producer’s upcoming third album, due out later this year.

Last month, the septet shared a teaser clip of Blanco calling and asking for a spot via a video call.

“Look, I know we haven’t known each other that long, but I want to be in the band,” says the producer, adding, “I want to sing and dance. I think I could do it.”

The bandmates turn him down, but Jimin says, “But we can make a song together.”

BTS became the first K-pop artist to have 10 songs among the top ten on the singles chart. “Bad Decisions” topped Billboard’s digital song sales chart and ranked no. 53 on United Kingdom’s Official Singles Chart Top 100.

