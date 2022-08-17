Cebu City OBO says Pit-os subdivision lacks retaining wall, fencing permits, violates 3-meter easement

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Office of the Building Official (OBO) head Architect Florante Catalan said the subdivision in Barangay Pit-os whose retaining wall collapsed following a heavy downpour last Saturday, August 13, 2022, lacks the necessary permits for the installation of a retaining wall and fence.

Catalan, together with Cebu City Councilor Jerry Guardo and other City government personnel, conducted an ocular inspection of the subdivision on Wednesday, Aug. 17.

In an interview broadcasted online by the Cebu City government Information Office, Catalan said OBO has a record of the developer’s application for building and occupancy permits way back in 2011.

However, they don’t have any applications for permits for the installation of retaining walls and fences.

“Upon checking sa office, about this developer, naa ni siya’y building permit nga na approved way back 2011. So, it’s a 105 unit (subdivision) nga approved. Then na approved pod iyang occupancy permit way back 2012. Based on the plans na among nakita gahapon, compliant ra siya,” Catalan said.

“Now, ato pong nakita diha nga naay koral but wala mi nakita didto nga application for fencing. So, ang fence nga natindog ana is mahug nga illegal nga na construct. Ikaduha, naay retaining wall. Now, sa office is wala siyay application for retaining wall,” he added.

Catalan said they will still have to confirm whether the retaining wall was built by the developers or the Department of Public Works and Highways as part of its projects. He said they already sent a communication to the DPWH, but have yet to receive a response.

On Wednesday, Catalan was also able to talk with one of the developer’s engineers, Mike Vinculado, who told him that they will be setting a meeting with OBO to verify the status of the alleged lacking permits.

“Actually, sir, as we’re checking naman…Hanapin lang namin sir. Meron na man po siguro,” Vinculado told Catalan.

Moreover, Catalan noted that some of the units have violated the three-easement policy as some occupants built house extensions (some were made of light materials) beyond the area approved in the building permit.

He also asked the developers to conduct a safety inspection on its 52 units situated along the creeks after they saw some cracks in the area on Wednesday.

“In fact kaning first lane diri, maglisod na silag sira sa ilang pwertahan. It means naay movement ang ilang building. Makita man nato nga naa namay gap sa ilang mga fence,” he said.

Of the 52 units situated along the creeks, Catalan said, seven have been affected by the recent collapse of the subdivision’s retaining wall.

He also advised the concerned unit occupants to temporarily vacate the area, to have their units checked by a structural engineer to assess safety, and coordinate with their developer to address the situation.

“Maybe musulti sila sa ilang developer og unsaon nila pag arrangement, kung kinsa may mo repair ana. Ayaw lang sa pagpuyo, pa check lang jud sa ilang structural engineers for safety. Pero, visually, ang atong nakita murag dili gyod siya safe,” he said. /rcg

