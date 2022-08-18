DOT trains Virgin Island vendors after overpricing mess

MANILA, Philippines — Following the reported overpricing issue in the tourist area, the Department of Tourism Office in Central Visayas has conducted training for food vendors and service providers in Virgin Island in Panglao, Bohol, to foster a “service excellence culture” in the island.

The training, dubbed the Filipino Brand of Service Excellence, was attended by 34 participants composed of food stall owners and their staff and representatives of the Panglao Island Protected Seascape Protected Area Management Board.

“Through this program, we hope to develop a service excellence culture among tourism stakeholders on the island,” said Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco in a statement.

“Grounded on the principle of making tourism activities sustainable for the long haul, we wish to equip our graduates with a deliberate inclination towards service that is centered on ensuring due care for our tourists and a positive experience overall,” Frasco added.

The island gained the spotlight after vendors’ alleged overpricing of seafood went viral.

A Facebook user said their friend spent P26,100 for the food of 13 people while on the island.

Bohol Gov. Aris Aumentado had ordered the suspension of trips to the Virgin Island while the investigation was ongoing.

