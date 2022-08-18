Lapu-Lapu gov’t to reopen E-Library in Gun-ob

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City government will re-open its E-Library located at the Hoops Dome, Barangay Gun-ob on August 22, 2022.

This was announced by Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan on his Facebook page.

The facility was temporarily closed in 2022 at the height of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic due to the prohibition of face-to-face activities.

Chan said that the re-opening of the E-Library would help students, especially since the opening of classes was drawing near.

“Apan karon nga okay na ang tanan ug kay nagsingabot naman ang pag-abli sa klase, ato na usab kini paga-ablihan kay dako kini ikatabang alang sa atong pinalanggang mga estudyante nga walay computer sa ilang mga panimalay,” Chan said.

(Now, that everything is okay and the opening of classes is drawing near, we will also open [e-library] because this can be a big help to our beloved students, who don’t have computers in their homes.)

The E-library is packed with 20 modern computers.

Aside from the free use of computers, the facility is also offering free wifi, in partnership with a telecommunication company, and free printing for school projects.

“Abli sab kini sa kadtong adunay mga laptops o gadgets nga gamiton sa pag-eskwela apan walay wifi sa ilang panimalay ug sa kadtong mga estudyante nga adunay ipa-print nga kabahin sa ilang school projects,” he added.

(This is also open for those who have laptops or gadgets that they use for their schooling but they do not have wifi in their homes and to those students who needed to print something for their school projects.)

