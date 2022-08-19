10-year-old son sends abusive father to jail

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Allegations of child abuse by his own 10-year-old son landed a 35-year-old construction worker in jail.

On Friday morning, August 19, 2022, personnel of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Cebu City Field Unit, in coordination with personnel from the City Mobile Force Company in Cebu City, and 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company of the Cebu Police Provincial Office, served the warrant of arrest against the accused in Barangay Carreta, Cebu City, for allegedly abusing and mauling his own child.

The accused is a resident of Lapu-Lapu City.

CDN Digital opted not to name the suspect to protect his son who is a minor.

The warrant of arrest was issued by Judge Ester Veloso, Presiding Judge of the Regional Trial Court, Branch 6, Cebu City, last January 14, 2022, with a bail of P80,000, says Police Lieutenant Colonel Joey Caise, chief of CIDG CCFU, in his report.

CIDG-CCFU also listed the accused as the Top 5 Most Wanted Person at the provincial level. The warrant of arrest was for violation of Republic Act 7610 or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act, particularly Section 10 (a).

“(a) Any person who shall commit any other acts of child abuse, cruelty or exploitation or to be responsible for other conditions prejudicial to the child’s development including those covered by Article 59 of Presidential Decree No. 603, as amended, but not covered by the Revised Penal Code, as amended, shall suffer the penalty of prison mayor in its minimum period,” a portion of the law states.

Caise added that the accused also had a previous offense for physical injuries last 2016 and for possession and selling of illegal drugs in 2018.

Police Brigadier General Roque Eduardo Vega, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), commended the operating teams adding that Central Visayas is no place to hide for wanted criminals. /rcg

READ: Father, accused of raping 17-year-old daughter, nabbed in Mandaue City