Farmer’s daughter receives bouquet of fresh vegetables on her graduation day

CEBU, Philippines — A college graduate who is a daughter of a farmer, looks happy and proud to receive a bouquet of fresh vegetables from her mother on her graduation day.

Rosenda “Nanay Senda” Villarin, a farmer, personally harvested the vegetables and arranged them like a bouquet of flowers.

Nanay Senda proudly gave the bouquet to her daughter, Rosemarie “Rose” Villarin, during the latter’s graduation on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

“Imbis buwak, bouquet sa mga utanon ang nadawat ni Rosemarie “Rose” Villarin sa iyang college graduation gikan sa iyang proud nga inahan nga si Nanay Senda, nga usa ka mag-uuma gikan sa Barangay Jaguimit,” the City Government of Naga, posted on its Facebook page.

(Instead of flowers, Rosemarie “Rose” Villarin received a bouquet of vegetables on her college graduation day from her proud mother, Nanay Senda, a farmer from Barangay Jaguimit.)

Rosemarie graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Cebu Technological University-Naga Extension Campus. She was also one of the City of Naga Scholars.

“Tumang kalipay ang gibati ni Nanay Senda nga ni-graduate na ang iyang anak sa college ug bouquet sa mga utanon ang iyang gihatag aron ipasigarbo ang iyang nakab-ot gumikan sa ilang pagpaningkamot ug pagkugi sa pagpanguma,” it added.

(Nanay Senda is ecstatic that her daughter finally graduated from college, and she gave her a bouquet of vegetables as a symbol of how proud she is of her daughter’s achievements which came from their being hard-working farmers.)

Meanwhile, Nanay Senda made rounds on the internet as her photo, captured by Raffy Cabaluna Bariquit, holding the bouquet touched netizens’ hearts.

As of this writing, Nanay Senda’s photo garnered over 11,000 reactions and over 3,000 shares on Facebook. /rcg

