Father, accused of raping 17-year-old daughter, nabbed in Mandaue

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 40-year-old father, who was accused of raping his 17-year-old daughter, was arrested in Mandaue City on Saturday morning, February 12, 2022.

The father, who is from one of the towns in Cebu, is not from Mandaue City and was allegedly hiding in the city after the daughter reported the alleged rape to authorities.

Police Corporal Glenn Bordalba, case investigator of Basak Police Station in Mandaue City, said the arrest was made in the city after they received information that the accused was seen in Barangay Labogon on Saturday, February 12.

Bordalba said they learned about the pending warrant of arrest of the accused and verified it with one of the municipal stations in northern Cebu.

After verifying the information against the accused, the municipal police station immediately forwarded the warrant of arrest against the accused to the Basak Police Station at around 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 12.

Bordalba said they then served the warrant of arrest to the accused that day.

The warrant of arrest was issued by a judge of a Regional Trial Court in northern Cebu on October 21, 2021.

Bordalba said the alleged rape incidents happened from September 2020 to January 2021.

The victim, the accused’s 17-year-old daughter, was hesitant and afraid to report the incident at first, but she eventually reported it to authorities.

Bordalba said that after the daughter reported the incident to police, the accused had allegedly been in hiding.

However, he said that the accused had denied the accusations against him and that he was not hiding from anybody.

Bordalba said that the accused was detained at police station’s detention cell pending the return of the warrant to the issuing court.



