Pagasa: Cloudy Saturday with isolated rain showers
MANILA, Philippines — Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with possible rain showers will prevail nationwide on Saturday due to localized thunderstorms, according to the state weather bureau.
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) also said that there are two low pressure areas (LPA) in the country but clarified that both will not directly affect the country.
The first LPA, spotted some 640 kilometers west of northern Luzon, is exiting the Philippine area of responsibility while the second LPA, located around 930 kilometers east of Central Luzon may develop into a weak tropical depression, Pagasa said.
“Ngayong araw ay wala pong epekto ang low pressure area sa malaking bahagi ng Luzon, subalit asahan po natin ang mga localized thunderstorms, sa hapon at sa gabi ,” said Pagasa weather specialist Benison Estreja in the bureau’spublic weather forecast.
(Today, the low pressure area will not affect a large part of Luzon, yet we can expect localized thunderstorms in the afternoon and at night).
For areas affected by rainfall, Pagasa warned of possible flashfloods and landslides.
Forecast temperature range in key cities and areas on Saturday:
- Metro Manila — 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
- Baguio — 16 to 23 degrees Celsius
- Laoag — 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Tuguegarao — 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
- Legazpi — 24 to 30 degrees Celsius
- Puerto Princesa — 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
- Tagaytay — 23 to 30 degrees Celsius
- Kalayaan Islands — 26 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Iloilo — 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Cebu — 24 to 31 degrees Celsius
- Tacloban — 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Cagayan de Oro — 24 to 31 degrees Celsius
- Zamboanga — 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Davao — 26 to 33 degrees Celsius
