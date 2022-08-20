Alden Richards named PAWS celebrity spokesperson, urges fair treatment for ‘aspins’

Alden Richards has been introduced as the newest celebrity spokesperson of the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), as he pushed for fair treatment for asong Pinoy, or aspins.

The actor was revealed as a PAWS spokesperson through the organization’s Instagram page on National Aspin Day last Thusday, Aug. 18. This comes as PAWS launched a campaign aiming to encourage aspin owners to be responsible and proud of their native dogs.

“To celebrate National Aspin Day, PAWS is launching the ‘I [Love] My Aspin’ campaign featuring Alden Richards, our newest celebrity spokesperson who will join Heart Evangelista in promoting aspins,” it stated.

Richards’ 7-year-old aspin Chichi will also be appearing with the actor during campaigns to promote adoption of aspins.

“My family has always had dogs. May pure breeds, may aspins (There are pure breeds and aspins). We love them all equally and I can say na grabe din sila magmahal unconditionally (they really love unconditionally),” Richards said when asked by PAWS why he agreed to be a spokesperson.

Richards added that he noticed there has been “discrimination” between aspins and other dog breeds, as he experienced it with his dog Chichi.

“[Kapag] may lumalapit sa aking mga tao or nag pe-pretend ako na umiiyak, lumalapit agad si Chichi to check on me – ganu’n syang ka-protective at kalambing. So I really feel bad pag nakakarinig ako ng mga comments na minamaliit ang aspin. Lahat ng aso, dapat tinuturing na part of the family,” he was quoted as saying.

(When people approach me or I pretend to cry, Chichi immediately comes to me to check on me—that is how protective and sweet Chichi is. So I really feel bad when I hear comments that belittle aspins. All dogs should be treated as part of the family.)

Richards declared himself as a “proud aspin parent.” He also believes that the public should talk more about how great aspins can be as pets and that they “deserve na magkaron ng pamilyang mamahalin at magmamahal sa kanila (to have a family to love and that will love them).”

Meanwhile, Richards is set to appear in “Start-Up PH,” the Philippine adaptation of the hit South Korean drama “Start-Up.” He stars in the series with fellow Kapuso actors Bea Alonzo, Jeric Gonzales and Yasmien Kurdi. /ra

