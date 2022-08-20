Project Gakus: 300 kids in Pasil receive bowls of porridge, free haircut

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three hundred children in Barangay Pasil, Cebu City, received “styro bowls” of porridge and enjoyed free haircut services on Saturday morning, August 20, 2022.

This activity is in courtesy of the men and women of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) in line with their Project Gakus or Gasa sa gugma alang sa Kabus ug Sinalikway.

The giving of bowls of porridge and free haircut services started at 8 a.m. in Pasil Barangay Hall. This activity is led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Mary Crystal Peralta and other offices of the regional headquarters. The activity ended after two hours or around 10 a.m.

Further, police personnel of Sawang Calero Police Station also conducted a lecture on Oplan Bes – I am strong and Project Juana.

Oplan Bes or Oplan Bisita Eskwela I am Strong is a project of the Philippine National Police where police personnel conduct crime prevention advocacy programs through various presentations.



These presentations may be done either online face-to-face sessions in coordination with the different stations of their respective areas of jurisdiction.

Project Juana is also the PNP’s campaign against violence affecting women and children.

The activity is also in coordination with stakeholders from various sectors.

