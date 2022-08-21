Cordova: 63 pump boat operators get 10-day special permits

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Some 62 bangka/pump boat operators in the town of Cordova have availed of special permits in a one-stop shop on Friday, August 19, 2022, at the Cordova Covered Court.

This was confirmed by Nanette Garong, executive secretary to the mayor of the Municipality of Cordova.

Garong said that the activity was initiated by the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA), Department of Tourism (DOT), and the Municipality of Cordova to register and accredit bangka/pump boats operating in the town.

This was initiated after Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia issued a memorandum not to allow unregistered and unaccredited pump boats to ferry passengers to the fixed and floating cottages in the town.

Currently, Garong said that only 100 to 150 pump boats were accredited and operating in Cordova.

The special permit, however, is only valid for a period of 10 days or from August 19 to 28, 2022.

Operators are also mandated to strictly observe the minimum health protocols and strict adherence to proper waste disposal.

Passengers must also wear life jackets for the entire trip or voyage.

Earlier, Garcia announced that starting August 29, she will temporarily stop the operation of fixed and floating cottages in the town to give way to the rehabilitation of their coastal waters.

This is after the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB)-7 has observed a high level of fecal coliforms in the town’s coastal waters.

/dbs